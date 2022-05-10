Danfoss Power Solutions, Rise Robotics to collaborate

Companies said they have technology that will accelerate the electrification of heavy machinery

The Rise Cylinder is a fluid-free, electromechanical alternative to hydraulic cylinders for heavy equipment and machinery. (Photo: Rise Robotics)

Danfoss Power Solutions and Rise Robotics have signed a collaboration agreement to jointly validate and test an innovation that the companies said have the potential to transform the heavy machinery market through electrification.

Danfoss Power Solutions, a global supplier of mobile and industrial hydraulics as well as electric powertrain systems, and Rise Robotics, a zero-emission heavy machinery company, have formalized their collaborative relationship. The two businesses have signed an agreement to work together to validate the latest electromechanical actuator technology from Rise.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to work with Rise Robotics to accelerate the development of solutions that have the potential to create near-term, low-carbon options for our customers,” said Danfoss Power Solutions President Eric Alström. “We’re taking bold steps to battle climate change and help customers around the world decarbonize. Electrification is a critical enabler to the Green Transition, and we’re thrilled to be on this journey with Rise.”

“We are delighted to collaborate with Danfoss,” said Rise Robotics CEO Arron Acosta. “Innovation isn’t for everyone, but at Danfoss, innovation is at the core of their DNA. Their speed of decision-making is electric. Their engineering and global manufacturing capabilities lead the way.”

The Rise Cylinder (U.S. patent 11255416, patent pending: WO2019/014259) is a fluid-free, electromechanical alternative to hydraulic cylinders for heavy equipment and machinery. Rise said it helps address the battery-electrification challenges inherent in hydraulic systems by delivering hydraulic-like forces at unprecedented efficiency, precision, speed and weight.

“Rise’s unwavering dedication to commercializing scalable solutions enabled by advanced technology is the same pioneering spirit that has fueled Danfoss’ journey from startup to industry leader,” said Alström. “We look forward to working toward these goals together.”

Founded in 2011 by graduates of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), Rise Robotics is a technology company backed by The Engine, a Tough Tech venture capital fund built by MIT, Greentown Labs and Techstars. Designed for medium and heavy-duty applications, the company’s products provide fuel, emissions, and sound reduction.