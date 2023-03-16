Danfoss Power Solutions launches PC-GO system at IFPE

Danfoss Power Solutions, a global supplier of mobile and industrial hydraulics and electric powertrain systems, launched its PC-GO propel solution for single pump/motor hydrostatic transmissions at IFPE.

Danfoss Power Solutions’ new PC-GO system combines hardware and software to cut propel subsystem development time by up to 35%. (Photo: Danfoss)

Comprised of the new PC036 safety controller and PC-GO propel software, the ready-to-use platform is designed to cut propel subsystem development time by up to 35% while simplifying compliance with environmental and safety regulations. Danfoss said the software is ideal for a wide variety of applications, including wheel loaders, telehandlers, dump trucks, street sweepers and forestry equipment.

PC-GO is a fully developed propel system software solution that’s configurable using the Danfoss Plus+1 service tool for quick and simple customization. Housed on the PC036 controller, the system is designed to work with Danfoss hydrostatic pumps and motors, offering easy and seamless integration of the entire propel system. This results in short and focused development cycles with fast machine startup.

“PC-GO’s validated software package and preconfigured parameters enable machine startup in less than three days,” said Aaron Rodriguez, product application engineer, Danfoss Power Solutions. “Comparatively speaking, it could easily take two years to write a program like this from scratch.

“Our plug-and-perform system embeds more than 30 years of experience in the automotive field so there’s practically zero development effort, which is highly beneficial to OEMs without large software engineering teams.”

PC-GO offers multiple adjustable drive modes, including an Eco mode feature that maintains the desired vehicle speed in transport mode while reducing engine speed. This reduces idle losses of the work function hydraulics, lowering fuel consumption and noise, and can allow for engine downsizing.

The system also offers numerous built-in protections, including engine overspeed protection, pump and motor overspeed protections, mode-dependent speed limitation, cold start protection, and temperature protection. In addition, the software includes pressure limiting, cruise control, and anti-stall, as well as robust error monitoring.

With its PC036 safety controller, PC-GO is a PLd SIL 2 functional safety compliant system. It features fully integrated safety functions and has been tested, validated, and documented for compliance with international safety regulations such as Machinery Directive 2006/42/EC.

The PC036 controller’s robust housing offers reliable performance in harsh environments. It can be mounted inside the engine compartment or elsewhere on the vehicle, providing greater installation flexibility.