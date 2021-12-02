Danfoss Power Solutions launches new Incubation division

Domenico Traverso

Danfoss Power Solutions has launched a new Incubation division to support accelerated innovation across the on- and off-highway vehicle and industrial machinery markets.

The new division will be made up of seven business units, each covering sectors where Danfoss sees the strongest growth potential.

Technologies under development will follow a series of strategic themes, such as autonomous vehicles and digitalisation.

The Incubation division will be led by Domenico Traverso, member of the Danfoss Power Solutions leadership team. Each business unit will have its own leader reporting to Traverso.

The organisational structure of each unit will vary dependent on its area of interest and the ability to accommodate current and future customer needs.

The Incubation division will have dedicated resources and investment to study up-and-coming solutions which aren’t yet commercially available.

Meanwhile, business units in the accelerator stage will receive greater support to maintain rapid growth of Danfoss solutions already on the market.

Speaking about the new division, Traverso said: “We look forward to seeing the difference we can make when we scale up and accelerate the development of these high-potential Danfoss technologies.”