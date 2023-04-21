Danfoss names Mike Hill president of global sales

In its second major appointment this week, Danfoss Power Solutions announced it has named Mike Hill as president of Global Sales, effective immediately. Hill previously served as senior vice president of OEM Sales and will continue to serve as a key member of the Power Solutions leadership team, reporting directly to Eric Alström, president of Danfoss Power Solutions.

Mike Hill, president of Global Sales, Danfoss Power Solutions

Prior to joining Danfoss, Hill spent more than 20 years at General Electric in various global commercial leadership positions across the Power and Water divisions in the U.S. and Japan. He also worked for nine years with ABB Power Generation in the U.S. as well as Sweden. He started his career in steam and gas turbine performance/application engineering before moving into sales.

In his new role, Hill will be responsible for leading both the OEM Sales and Distribution sales teams under one organization.

“I am happy to bring two passionate, experienced sales teams together under a simple, streamlined leadership structure,” he said. “It is important we maintain focus on the distinct OEM and distribution sales channels and continue to work hard to better serve our customers and partners.”

In acknowledging the appointment, Alström noted, “Over the past few years, Mike has brought operational focus and rigor to the sales organization, while developing commercial talent and managing customer relationships as we worked through significant supply chain challenges in a high inflationary environment.”

Danfoss Power Solutions also announced this week the appointment of Andrew Smulski as president of its Fluid Conveyance division.