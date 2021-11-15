Dana Inc. has introduced a new Spicer off-highway tool program intended to provide customers with the correct tools to service transmissions. The program incorporates easy-to-use tools for new model coverage to provide Dana off-highway customers with a specialized tool source for effective repairs.

Dana’s new Spicer off-highway tool program is initially focusing on tools for servicing the company’s TE14 and TE50 (shown) transmissions.

Backed by a one-year limited warranty, the initial phase of the Spicer off-highway tool program focuses on tools needed specifically for work on Spicer TE14 and TE50 transmissions. Tools for older transmission models, axles, and torque hub models will be added to the program in 2022, the company said. The Spicer off-highway tool program includes tools such as bearing and seal drivers, press tools, installation tools for gearing, and shafts as well as fixtures to assist in the transmission rebuild process.

To learn more visit www.DanaAftermarket.com.