Dana’s new planetary drives

Dana has launched a new range of planetaries for wheel drive, track drive and winch drive applications.

Global powertrain supplier Dana Inc. has introduced three new planetary drives designed to provide wide ratio ranges, better power density and modular designs for tracked and wheeled vehicles, as well as winch applications.

Available now, the new Spicer Torque-Hub wheel and track drives and Brevini winch drives offer output torque ratings from 59,000 to 95,883 lb. ft. (80 to 130 kNm) and can be configured with Brevini hydraulic motors or Dana TM4 electric motors for a wide range of conventional and next-generation electrified machines, such as crawler cranes, piling rigs, drill rigs, track tool carriers, straddle carriers, and tracked undercarriages. They can also be packaged with hydraulic or electric motors for winches used in a variety of lifting applications, including construction cranes, offshore cranes, rotary drilling machinery, and shiplifts.

By sourcing these drives and associated components from a single source, enables original equipment manufacturers to simplify procurement, streamline integration and assembly and improve speed to market, Dana said.

“As mobile and industrial applications grow in size to meet more demanding market requirements, planetary drives face increased torque requirements within existing design envelopes,” said Jeroen Decleer, Dana’s senior vice president, OffHighway Drive and Motion Systems. “We have expanded and revamped our line of planetary drives to deliver enhanced performance, efficiency, and flexibility within an industry-leading, power-dense package.”

Dana’s full line of planetary track drives now offers output torque ratings from 7375 to 9588 lb. ft. (10 to 130 kNm) and beyond, with ratios available from 26:1 up to 210:1. Large drives in the RCT series are engineered to operate reliably in extreme conditions from -40º to 120º F (-40º to 50º C).

Mobile drives can accommodate input speeds up to 5000 rpm and provide heavy-duty bearing load capacities as well as cartridge motor mounts with integrated parking brakes. Winch drives accommodate electric and hydraulic motor inputs and are designed to deliver radial load capacities and torque capacities established by the European Federation of Materials Handling (FEM).

Supporting winch applications with line pulls up to 83 tons (75 tonnes), Dana said the drives can be customized for marine applications with a sealing system specifically engineered for harsh environments and they meet safety certification standards for major international organizations governing marine

applications.

