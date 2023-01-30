Dana hydrostatic driveline for North American telehandlers

Propulsion and energy management solutions specialist Dana Inc. plans to launch a hydrostatic driveline for telehandlers in North America. The system will be showcased at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, March 14-18.

Developed for telehandlers with lifting capacities up to 12,000 lb., the driveline system comes with a compact Spicer 312 dropbox for high-power hydrostatic motors. The hydrostatic dropbox functions as a continuously variable transmission without torque interruption, the company noted, and delivers enhanced performance with precise movements at low speeds, reduced fuel consumption and an integrated spring-applied hydraulic release parking brake.

The transmission is designed to be coupled with the Spicer 222 front and rear heavy-duty axles with a limited-slip differential. The complete driveline system is optimized for efficiency as well as noise, vibration and harshness, the company stated.

Dana also said the driveline’s modular architecture can ease the transition to a hydrogen or battery-electric vehicle design. The axles and driveline system have been optimized to support a variety of architectures, it noted, allowing customers to retain the same driveline solution while choosing between implementing a hydrostatic dropbox or electrically driven design.

“Our new hydrostatic driveline offers operators an easy to use solution with increased performance and efficiency at low speeds,” said Jeroen Decleer, senior vice president of Dana Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems. “This makes it an ideal fit for use in the North American telehandler market, and its modular approach gives customers the flexibility to make the transition to a zero-emissions solution.”