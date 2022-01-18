Daimler Truck sales rose in 2021

Daimler Truck announced it significantly increased its group sales in the past fiscal year. With 455,000 units, approximately 20% more trucks and buses were sold worldwide in 2021 compared to prior-year level.

Daimler Truck said it benefitted from a recovery in its most important markets, especially in the first half of 2021. Mercedes-Benz sales in Europe rose 20% to 141,000, while Daimler Trucks North America was not far behind at 17% on sales of 162,000 vehicles. Daimler Trucks Asia saw the biggest increase, 30%, on total sales of 143,000.

While demand remained strong across core markets during the second half, supply constraints slowed production and constrained volume growth especially for heavy-duty vehicles in the US and Europe, the company said.