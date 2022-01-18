Daimler Truck sales rose in 2021

By Mike Brezonick18 January 2022

Daimler Trucks

Daimler Truck announced it significantly increased its group sales in the past fiscal year. With 455,000 units, approximately 20% more trucks and buses were sold worldwide in 2021 compared to prior-year level.

Daimler Truck sales

Daimler Truck said it benefitted from a recovery in its most important markets, especially in the first half of 2021. Mercedes-Benz sales in Europe rose 20% to 141,000, while Daimler Trucks North America was not far behind at 17% on sales of 162,000 vehicles. Daimler Trucks Asia saw the biggest increase, 30%, on total sales of 143,000.

While demand remained strong across core markets during the second half, supply constraints slowed production and constrained volume growth especially for heavy-duty vehicles in the US and Europe, the company said.

