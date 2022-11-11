Daimler Truck sales, revenues up in Q3

Daimler Truck Holding AG continued its profitable growth path with strong performance in the third quarter despite ongoing supply chain constraints and headwinds from raw material and energy prices.

The company was able to increase its unit sales year-on-year to 134,972 units in the third quarter, up 27% from the same period in 2021. The higher sales, net pricing improvements and higher aftermarket sales led to a 47% increase in revenues to €13.5 billion versus €9.2 billion in Q3 2021. North American sales led the way as unit sales were up 42% and revenues rose 71% in the region.

Daimler Truck AG reported significant growth in sales and revenues in the third quarter, led by strong sales in North America. (Photo: Freightliner)

Daimler Truck said it sees a continued strong demand environment. The order backlog has increased compared to the prior-year level.

“Daimler Truck is well on its way to making its first financial year as an independent company also a year of success,” said Jochen Goetz, CFO of Daimler Truck. “This is underlined by our strong business development in the third quarter, despite continuing challenges in the supply chain as well as in raw material and energy prices. Our year-end sprint is now all about maintaining this momentum and delivering as many ordered vehicles as possible to our customers.”

Looking ahead, Daimler Truck said it is now expecting its revenue on group level to be in the range between €50 to €52 billion in 2022.