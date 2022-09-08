Daimler Truck celebrates production of 800000th vehicle

Daimler Truck celebrated production of the 800000th vehicle built at its Cleveland Truck Manufacturing Plant by presenting keys to the milestone Freightliner Cascadia to long-time customer Old Dominion Freight Line. (Photo: Daimler Truck North America)

Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) announced the production of the 800000th vehicle built at its Cleveland Truck Manufacturing Plant in Thomasville, NC. To celebrate the achievement, the keys to the milestone vehicle, a Freightliner Cascadia, were presented to representatives from Old Dominion Freight Line, a less-than-truckload motor carrier, at a ceremony at the facility late last month.

“Everyone at Old Dominion congratulates Daimler Truck North America for reaching this milestone. We appreciate our long-term relationship with DTNA as one of our key OEM partners,” said Jim Raynor, vice president of equipment and maintenance for Old Dominion.

Acquired by Freightliner Trucks in 1989, the plant initially produced the Freightliner Medium Conventional. The lineup produced has evolved since, and today, in addition to the Class 8 Freightliner Cascadia, the plant produces the Western Star 47X and 49X, and it will soon begin production of the recently unveiled 57X. In addition, it is the production site for right-hand drive versions of the Cascadia shipped to international markets.

Since its first truck rolled off the production line at Cleveland, DTNA has invested more than $350 million in the facility. Currently, more than 2,300 people work at plant.

“Cleveland Truck Manufacturing has a long reputation of customer commitment and manufacturing excellence,” said Craig Redshaw, plant manager, Cleveland Truck Manufacturing for Daimler Truck North America. “Everyone at the plant is excited to mark this production milestone with our Thomasville, N.C.-based neighbors and long-time customers, Old Dominion, and to hand off keys to our 800000th truck – the market-leading Freightliner Cascadia.”