Daimler Truck breaks ground on major parts distribution center

Laying of the foundation stone at Halberstadt parts hub (Photo: Daimler Truck)

Daimler Truck has broken ground on a new global parts center located in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany.

In a three-stage process, the new location with serve about 20 regional logistics centers worldwide, including Europe, Turkey, the UAE, Brazil and China.

Over the first stage, the new center in Halberstadt will have 270,000 square meters of floor space.

According to information released by the OEM, about 2,600 Mercedes-Benz Trucks suppliers will provide the logistics hub with parts.

The logistics location is set to support CO2-neutral operations; no fossil fuels will be used to power the facility. In one case, electric heat pumps will be used to heat the site.

The roof will feature a photovoltaic array which can deliver up to 13 million kWh of energy per year, with excess energy supplied to other Daimler Trucks locations in Germany. There will also be a series of charging stations for electric cars, bikes and electrified delivery trucks.

Artist’s impression of Daimler Truck’s Halberstadt part distribution center (Photo: Daimler Truck)

At completion, about 600 jobs will be created.

At the ceremony for the laying of the foundation stone, Daimler Truck further presented a check for €21,000 intended for seven support associations of Haberstadt’s elementary schools.

Jörg Howe, chief representative Daimler Truck, responsible for Global Communications & External Affairs, said: “We have come to Halberstadt to stay and will be an integral part of the region in the future. That’s why we also want to be socially involved right from the start. We deliberately chose to make a donation that will be divided among Halberstadt’s elementary schools and thus contribute a small amount to the education and training of young people locally.”