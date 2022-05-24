Daimler names new GM of Freightliner truck manufacturing plant

Joanna Cooper, general manager, DTNA’s Mount Holly Truck Manufacturing Plant

Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) announces the appointment of Joanna Cooper as general manager of its Mount Holly (N.C.) Truck Manufacturing Plant, where the Freightliner M2 and SD truck models are produced.

Cooper is a 14-year veteran of DTNA whose experience extends from project management and component procurement, through production operations and engaging customer experience. She first served as a production buyer at Detroit Diesel Corp. (DDC), and has progressively gained more responsibility throughout her tenure with DTNA, including servicing as general purchasing agent in Stuttgart, Germany, and program manager and assembly business unit manager, DDC. Cooper’s most recent role was director of production at the Mount Holly plant, where she led the 1,500-member team to meet production goals.

In the announcement of the appointment, Jeff Allen, senior vice president of operations and specialty vehicles, DTNA, described Cooper as “an incredible leader” who demonstrates a passion for improving efficiencies in the company’s manufacturing operations, as well as a commitment to meeting customer needs.

“Her dedication to those she leads, and her ability to rally teams around a common vision, make her a great fit to oversee the Mount Holly Truck Manufacturing Plant,” he added.