Daimler Buses produces next generation Setra coaches

The production launch of the new high-decker and super-high-decker coaches marks the pilot of Daimler Buses’ “digital bus body” at Neu-Ulm. (Photo: Daimler Buses)

Series production of the new Setra ComfortClass and TopClass 500 coaches has begun at the Daimler Buses plant in the Bavarian city of Neu-Ulm in Germany. The first models of the next-generation Comfort Class have already rolled off the production line, with the TopClass set to follow shortly.

The production launch of the new high-decker and super-high-decker coaches marks the pilot of Daimler Buses’ “digital bus body” in Neu-Ulm. All new components of the two buses were first assembled digitally in the correct assembly sequence to analyze individual process steps. “This enabled optimizations within the assembly process in advance, thus minimizing subsequent process adjustments, which contributed to the smooth product launch,” the company stated in announcing the production launch, adding that this methodology will be applied to all new series going forward.

The Neu-Ulm plant serves as the center of competence for coaches within the Daimler Buses production network. “Every production launch of a new vehicle generation is always a challenge. However, you can rely on our team’s know-how here in Neu-Ulm,” said Jochen Duppui, director production, Daimler Buses Western Europe. “Staff know exactly how to produce premium coaches meeting the highest quality standards, and the production launch of these two Setra buses has once again impressively demonstrated this.”

The company has scheduled the official launch of the two new top-of-the-range models for this summer. The vehicles will come equipped with numerous technical and visual innovations.