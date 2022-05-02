Daikin acquires Duplomatic Motion Solutions

Duplomatic Motion Solutions (Duplomatic) has been sold by Alcedo Sgr to Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Private Equity fund Alcedo acquired the control of Duplomatic in 2017 in partnership with the top management of the company. Under the ownership of Alcedo, Duplomatic has developed organically and through strategic acquisitions to become a global player in the manufacturing of pumps, valves, actuators and complete systems for the hydraulics market, along with electrical actuators and Motion Control solutions in general.

The company has been constantly growing for the last years, increasing from one single facility to 15 production sites in Italy, Germany, U.K., U.S.A., Australia, China, and India. Growth has been accelerated by the Alcedo-driven acquisitions of the Hydreco Group (headquartered in U.K. with subsidiaries in six countries) in 2019 and of Germany-based Guenter Till GmbH & Co KG Praezisionsmechanik in 2021.

The Group’s revenues are today in excess of €147 million. The company is headquartered in Parabiago, Milan, Italy, and delivers to more than 5 000 customers globally.

“Over the last years, Duplomatic has expanded rapidly to become a key supplier for mobile (agricultural equipment, construction, earth-moving machines) and industrial automation applications,” said Roberto Maddalon, CEO of Duplomatic. “This success has been achieved through the hard work of our people and a deep partnership with Alcedo.

“I sincerely thank Alcedo for their incredible support and am looking forward to the next step of our journey with Daikin. Their global reach provides us with a significant platform for success as we seek to execute our ambitious growth plans together.”

Daikin commented that it is grateful to Alcedo and Duplomatic for such a wonderful opportunity. Daikin is aiming toward contributing to a sustainable society through business activities and believes Duplomatic is the best partner for such purpose in the hydraulic field. Especially in Europe, the company expects to serve growing demands for carbon neutrality in industrial sectors by combining Duplomatic’s wide product portfolio and strong system design capability and Daikin’s energy-saving hybrid hydraulic technologies.

Daikin added that, with the complementary nature between the two companies in terms of product, geography, and technologies, it foresees further growth opportunities worldwide.