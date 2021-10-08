D13 TC engine now standard on Volvo VNL

Volvo Trucks announced that its enhanced D13 Turbo Compound (D13TC) engine is now standard on all Volvo VNL truck models.

“By making the D13TC engine standard in our VNL product line-up, we’re taking fuel economy and optimized performance to the next level,” said Johan Agebrand, director of product marketing at Volvo Trucks North America. “Environmental care is one of Volvo Trucks’ core values, so we’re proud of the success we’re having to reduce the carbon dioxide footprint for fleet operators while lowering their operating costs.”

Volvo’s D13 engine is an inline, 13 L engine rated 405 hp with 1750 lb. ft. of torque. The Turbo Compound system utilizes a pair of turbochargers driven by exhaust gas. Along with providing improved air handling for combustion, the system also uses some of some of the exhaust gas energy and sends it via a gear link to the crankshaft, delivering more horsepower to the drivetrain.

In Europe and other key markets, Volvo said the D13TC engine has exceeded expectations and has proven to be fuel efficient, reliable and popular with drivers. Volvo Trucks North America said it saw orders increase following the next-generation release of the D13TC engine in 2020.

In the Volvo VNL 740, 760 and 860 models, Volvo said the new D13TC engine offers more fuel savings for a wider range of applications, such as long haul or local delivery, as well as fully or partially loaded. On average, the D13TC engine delivers improved fuel efficiency of up to 11% compared to 2015 Volvo truck models. Enhanced fuel efficiency options from Volvo Trucks like the Xceed package, available on the VNL 760 and 860, can include the FlowBelow Aerokit™ and other optimized exterior design features to deliver fuel efficiency gains as high as 16%.