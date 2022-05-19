Cummins unveils new products for India at Excon

Cummins B4.5 engine

Cummins has unveiled its B4.5 (121 to 173 hp) and B6.7 (173 to 260 hp) engines at the Excon trade show in Bangalore, India. The engines will go on to be available for the first time in the country.

Cummins states that the four-cylinder B4.5 engine is suitable for soil compactors, 14- through 20-tonne excavators, 3- to 3.5-tonne wheel loaders and pavers. The engine has undergone 18,000 hours of test cell and field validation in India.

The six-cylinder B6.7 engine is reported to be the top-selling Cummins engine around the world. The engine is suitable for five-tonne wheel loaders, 25- to 35-tonne excavators, cranes and harvesters.

Already compliant with CEV BS4 regulations, the engines are capable of achieving the next-level CEV BS5 and CEMM BS 4/5 emissions standards

Also at the Excon show, Cummins has unveiled the 9” Single Module aftertreatment system. Up to 70% smaller and 40% lighter than systems with similar architectures, the system has improved NOx conversion and can remove up to 99% of particulate matter. Other features include a liquid-only UL2.2 dosing system. This Single Module is now being produced in India with 70% localised parts.

Anjali Pandey, Engine Business and Components business leader, Cummins India, said: “This year’s Excon is special as we are celebrating 60 years of our presence in India. We are proud of our legacy and we will continue to deliver on our brand promise of innovation and dependability.”