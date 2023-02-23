Cummins unveils new L9 diesel for the military

Cummins announced that its ISL9 diesel engine is now available up to 540 hp (397 kW) for military ground vehicles. The ISL9 has found application in a variety of equipment including commercial on- and off-highway equipment and military vehicles such as armored personnel carriers, infantry fighting vehicles and logistical trucks.

Cummins has developed a 540 hp version of its ISL9 diesel engine for defense applications. (Photo: Cummins)

The company said it has fully optimized the 9 L engine, increasing power by an additional 20%. Torque capability is also increased up to 1400 lb. ft. (1900 Nm). The optimization of key performance parts, and the integration of Cummins HE500 variable geometry turbocharger (VGT), has been key in achieving this improvement.

The VGT has a unique patented one-piece sliding-nozzle design which precisely adjusts the airflow delivered to the engine. It combines the benefits of a small and a large turbocharger in a single unit. The sliding nozzle varies the exhaust gas flow into the turbine wheel to provide rapid boost at low engine rpm and then maintain high boost at higher rpm.

“Cummins invests heavily in state-of-the-art engineering test cells, balancing key technologies such as combustion, turbocharging, fuel systems and electronic calibrations, which allows us to engineer and develop the best solution for our customers,” said Carlos Gasteazoro-Martin, Defense Segment leader. “This has enabled Cummins to develop the ISL9 at a peak power output of 540 horsepower and represents the dependability of the proven L9 platform across all our serving industries. This solution is ideal for our military customers and end-users looking for a reliable, cost effective, and volume efficient solution.”

The new 540 hp ISL9 offers mobile defense equipment improved engine response time for demanding gradients and tough terrain in challenging climates, Cummins said. The higher power capability also allows vehicles to carry a heavier load, more people, more equipment and more arms without sacrificing speed or reliability, the company said.

Engines are now available for vehicle integration and testing purposes through local Cummins representatives.