Cummins Turbo Technologies opens South Carolina remanufacturing plant

Cummins Turbo Technologies celebrated the expansion of its new turbo remanufacturing operations in North Charleston. (Photo: Cummins)

Cummins Turbo Technologies, a business unit of Cummins Inc., celebrated the expansion of its new turbo remanufacturing operations in North Charleston, S.C., earlier this month.

Cummins’ $27 million investment in the remanufacturing facility will create more than 250 new jobs for the North Charleston community. The new facility will remanufacture used turbochargers that will meet the same specifications as new turbos. Each remanufactured turbo will go through an equivalent validation process to ensure they meet the reliability and performance expectations of Cummins’ customers.

“Our employees in Charleston are critical to making Cummins Turbo Technologies the world-leader in air handling for commercial vehicles by exhibiting the teamwork and excellence necessary to deliver innovative, reliable turbocharger solutions,” said Shon Wright, vice president of Cummins Turbo Technologies. “Our investment in the Charleston area will help us optimize our footprint and continue to be the top choice of our global customers.”

Adding turbo remanufacturing to North Charleston, where Cummins Turbo Technologies has an existing manufacturing presence, allows Cummins the flexibility to optimize its network between remanufactured and new turbocharger products and improve the cost competitiveness of both remanufactured and new turbos.

Cummins has had a presence in the Charleston area since the 1990s and opened its existing facility, the Charleston Turbo Plant, in 2006 with a focus on manufacturing first-fit turbochargers for OEMs. Today, there are more than 725 employees working at the facility.