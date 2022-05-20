Cummins Turbo Technologies hits milestone

Cummins Turbo Technologies (CTT) and the Holset brand recently passed a milestone, marking their 70th anniversary.

The company was founded as Holset Engineering Ltd. in 1952 by Brian Holmes and Paul Croset in Huddersfield in the north of England. It was purchased by Cummins Engine Co. in 1973 and rebranded Cummins Turbo Technolgies in 2006.

Cummins Turbo Technologies recently marked its 70th year anniversary. The company, which manufactures advanced turbochargers and other air-handling technologies, was founded as Holset Engineering in 1952. (Photo: Cummins)

Since then, the company has expanded across the globe and now has various technical centers in China, the United States and India that develop air handling technologies for use in diverse markets including on-highway, commercial vehicle, industrial, construction, agriculture, marine and power generation. Its signature products are fixed, wastegate and variable geometry Holset turbochargers.

“Firstly I want to thank and congratulate all our employees, past and present,” said Shon Wright, vice president of Cummins Turbo Technologies. “Innovating for 70 years is a huge achievement and we’re very proud of all of our past accomplishments, from making our first sale over 70 years ago, to working on fuel-agnostic engines.”

This year also saw the company complete its acquisition of Jacobs Vehicle Technologies, a supplier of engine braking, cylinder deactivation, start and stop, and thermal management technologies. According to CTT, the acquisition will “provide growth opportunities for current and future advanced engine platforms, while securing critical engine components for Cummins’ global customer base.”

Cummins Turbo Technologies timeline. (Photo:Cummins)

“We’re also excited to welcome JVS’ engineering expertise, best in class products, and employees into our organization. We’re looking forward to seeing what we can achieve in the coming years – whatever it is, we’ll be ready for it,” said Wright.

For the rest of the year, the company has announced that it will be focusing on meeting low NOx and CO2 reductions across diesel applications as well as advancing the development of air handling technologies.

Finally, they will look to increase fuel efficiency and offer more power, along with e-machine and developments applicable to hybrid and fuel cell powertrains by making “improvements in architecture, design, and materials.