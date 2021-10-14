Cummins to offer new 15 L gas engine

Cummins Inc. announced that it will bring to market a 15 L natural gas engine for heavy-duty trucks. The X15N is a new Cummins design incorporating a range of in-house technologies, including the fuel injection system, the company said.

Cummins said the new engine is an important part of its strategy toward zero-emissions, which focuses on new powertrains including advanced diesel, natural gas, hydrogen engines, hybrids, battery electric, and fuel cells along with an increased use of low carbon fuels and renewable electricity and related infrastructure.

Cummins said it plans to market a new 15 L natural gas engine for heavy-duty truck applications in North America.

The expanding product lineup is intended to help Cummins achieve its Planet 2050 environmental goals which include lowering emissions from newly sold products by 30% by 2030 and a goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, aligned with the Paris Climate Accord targets.

“Cummins is committed to providing customers the right powertrain for their application,” said Brett Merritt, vice president, On-Highway Engine Business, Cummins. “We are bringing this to our customers who have been asking for a natural gas option for long-haul trucking and we are bringing them a very cost-effective and efficient option. This engine will not only deliver the excellent performance characteristics that customers expect from Cummins, but also a compelling total cost of ownership experience, coupled with a potential carbon-negative powertrain option when powered with renewable natural gas.”

The X15N engine will be available in ratings up to 500 hp and 1850 lb. ft. of torque and is expected to weigh 500 lb. less than comparable diesel engines currently available. It will not require Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) to meet 2024 California or Environmental Protection Agency emission standards, the company said.

When powered with renewable natural gas (RNG), using methane collected from organic waste as the primary fuel source, Cummins said the system can be credited with a neutral to negative carbon index, resulting in net greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions at or below zero.

“Cummins continues to expand our portfolio of power solutions options so customers can meet their business goals and operational objectives, while also meeting emissions standards and achieving their sustainability goals,” said Srikanth Padmanabhan, president, Engine Business, Cummins. “We believe this natural gas option is a game changer as a cost-competitive power option to existing diesel powertrains in heavy-duty trucking, making it a great complement to reduce CO2 emissions.

“The launch of our universal 15 L platform for heavy-duty ensures a full range of natural gas powertrains that are available to meet the emission reduction goals of all customers and end markets. Equally exciting is that this engine is also the basis for the recently announced hydrogen internal combustion engine currently being tested that we are developing. Cummins continues to broaden our range of power solutions to help our customers succeed and help them transition seamlessly to the cleanest and most efficient options.”

The X15N engine can be paired with a Cummins Eaton Automated Transmission Technologies Endurant HD Transmission and Cummins Fuel Delivery System, ensuring a purpose-built and fully integrated natural gas powertrain. Other transmission pairings will be available at launch for specialized applications, the company said. The fuel delivery system is a development enabled by Cummins joint venture with Rush Enterprises’ Momentum Fuel Technologies, which supplies natural gas fuel tanks and related components.

“Initial interest in the 15 L natural gas powertrain has far exceeded our expectations,” said Puneet S. Jhawar, general manager, Natural Gas, Cummins Inc. “Heavy duty customers are excited about a new pathway to lower their fleet emissions at a competitive cost with a mature, proven technology.”