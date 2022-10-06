Cummins to deliver 300000th engine to Hyundai in 2022

Cummins and Hyundai Construction Equipment employees gathered to celebrate the 300,000th Cummins engine to power Hyundai Construction Equipment. (Photo: Cummins)

Cummins Inc. has been supplying engines to Hyundai Construction Equipment (HCE) since 1990. It has continued to build on this relationship and announced that it will deliver its 300000th engine to HCE in 2022. In addition, HCE took delivery of the 1.5 millionth mid-range engine produced at the Cummins Darlington, UK, plant earlier this year.

Cummins has delivered nearly 100000 engines to the company in the last six years alone. The engines are used by HCE to power products such as the Hyundai A series excavator and wheel loader models.

Cummins and HCE executives met at Cummins’ headquarters in Columbus, Ind., to celebrate the occasion and to mark more than 30 years as business partners.

“Cummins is happy to provide Hyundai Construction Equipment with the 300000th engine, and to have been working with them for over 30 years,” said Eric Neal, Cummins executive director for off highway. “We look forward to continuing to work with Hyundai and hope to celebrate more milestones in the future.”