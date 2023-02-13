Cummins to collaborate with IoT data provider Trackunit

Integration map between Cummins and Trackunit (Photo: Cummins)

Cummins and telematics specialist Trackunit are to combine their expertise to offer engine insights intended to reduce engine downtime.

The collaboration will provide valuable descriptive and diagnostic engine data. This should help fleet managers and service teams increase overall machine efficiency.

The real-time data delivered by Trackunit will support timely decision making related to machine operation and servicing.

The systems will build on the Cummins Connected Diagnostics solution, which offers analysis of active machine parameters and fleet-wide historical data to generate insights on engine performance.

“We’re excited to be expanding the Trackunit ecosystem with Cummins as the newest addition to integration and partnership network,” said Soeren Brogaard, Trackunit CEO. “Together, we are uniquely positioned to help customers unlock the value of machine data, providing timely insights and foresight, decision-making and increased efficiencies, delivering a standardized and stronger customer experience.”

Engine data will be used to provide critical information covering recommendations, performance impacts and probably root cause.

“The Cummins strategy is to connect our customers with advanced engine data and with this collaboration with Trackunit we can bring diagnostics insights to a broad range of Cummins customers in many applications,” said Brittany Calas, director of Digital Solution Delivery at Cummins. “We look forward to connecting the construction industry with business-critical data from Cummins to improve asset uptime and utilization.”

This type of work can be especially valuable for the rental market. “This collaboration is another example of Cummins working to serve our customers. This will be especially beneficial to fleets that need to monitor equipment remotely, like those in the rental markets. We look forward to seeing the positive impact as we continue to help customers thrive.” John Gibbons, Rental Market director for North America at Cummins.