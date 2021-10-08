Cummins Performance Series engines to comply with India and China emissions regulations

Cummins L9 engine

Cummins has announced that its Performance Series engines are being certified to meet Indian Bharat Stage 4 and 5, and also China Stage 4 emissions regulations for the off-highway market.

These engines already meet EU Stage 5 and EPA Tier 4 Final levels.

Jeremy Harsin, Cummins Off-Highway business director said: “Cummins can offer excellent flexibility for our global customers. Those that have their own manufacturing capability in India and China will be able to use locally-designed and produced engines. Those that don’t can power their machines with engines built in our UK and US factories and sell them into these key off-highway markets.”

Bharat Stage 4 emissions came into force in India in April 2021 for wheeled machinery, with Stage 5 planned for the end of 2024. Emissions rules for tracked construction equipment are expected in 2022. The Cummins B6.7 Performance Series engine’s Bharat Stage 4 and 5 certification is now complete and the L9 and X15 engines will follow later in 2021.

China Stage 4 emissions regulations will come into effect at the end of December 2022. Certification of Cummins Performance Series engines F3.8, B6.7, L9, and X15 will be completed during 2022 in advance of the effective date.

“Cummins’ customers will be able to reduce manufacturing complexity and engineering costs by having common machine designs, regardless of their destination, taking advantage of the key Performance Series benefits such as EGR-free simplicity, high power density, low running costs and high reliability,” added Harsin.