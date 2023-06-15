Cummins Onan RV generators set for off-road emissions change

Cummins Inc. is introducing a new line of Onan RV and Commercial Mobile generators that are compliant with the California Air Resource Board (CARB) Small Off-Road Engines (SORE) 2024 standards. In addition, its current spark-ignited product portfolio will be certified to the new regulations.

The QG 2500i LP and QG 2800i will meet the new regulations with a few mechanical enhancements and new engine calibration. (Photo: Cummins)

Recently confirmed CARB amendments to the SORE emissions regulation will impact engines powered by gasoline and liquid propane (LP) vapor used in RV generators. The SORE regulation measures HC+NOx as well as CO across what is called an emissions durability period.

The emissions reduction required to meet the new regulation, which goes into effect January 2024, is significant, Cummins said. Not only have the emissions limits been reduced, but the emissions durability period has also been extended. Under the regulation, engines are categorized based on engine size. Two engine size categories, below 225cc and 225 to 825cc, represent the majority of spark-ignited RV generators available on the market today between 2.5 and 7 kW, the company noted.

The Onan QC 4000i will replace the current QG 4000 (shown). It will be available for sale in California in April 2024. (Photo: Cummins)

In response, Cummins is introducing an entirely new generator platform, the Onan QC 4000i, to its Quiet Gas series. The Onan QC 4000i replaces the current QG 4000 and features electronic fuel injection, a permanent magnet alternator and inverter technology to provide quieter operation, more fuel efficiency and over 50% reduction in hydrocarbon (HC) + nitrogen oxide (NOx) and carbon dioxide (CO) emissions, according to the company. In a first for an Onan generator, a closed loop fuel system utilizes an oxygen sensor to provide critical operating feedback to the engine that allows the engine to optimize the system for maximum fuel efficiency and minimum exhaust emissions. The new series will be available for sale in California in April 2024.

The company has also made the following adjustments, where needed, to other products in the Onan Quiet Gas portfolio to enable the generators to reach SORE 2024 emissions targets:

The QG 3600 LP, QG 5500 LP and QG 6500 LP operate on LP vapor and will therefore meet the emissions regulation with no mechanical changes. The entire portfolio of LP generators will be available in California beginning January 1, 2024.

The QG 2500i LP and QG 2800i were introduced in 2020 with a variable speed electronic fuel injection engine and inverter technology. With a few more mechanical enhancements and new engine calibration, both will be available in California in February 2024.

The QG 5500 and QG 7000 generators have EFI variants available today and are undergoing electronic calibration and certification development to reach the new targets. There are no expected hardware changes on this product platform. Only the EFI variants will be available for sale in California beginning in April 2024.

OEMs and RV dealers will get a first look at the new product portfolio beginning in June as Cummins kicks off the Onan Unplugged Tour. Cummins RV experts are visiting several cities across the country this summer and fall to demonstrate the new products.