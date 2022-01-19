Cummins names Wiltrout VP of Corporate Strategy

Cummins Inc. has named Jeff Wiltrout, vice president- Corporate Strategy, effective immediately. Wiltrout has served in this role on an interim basis since Thad Ewald’s departure from Cummins last year.

Jeff Wiltrout

“I am thrilled to have Jeff take this role, and I’m confident his experience and leadership capabilities make him the ideal leader for this work,” said Tom Linebarger, chairman and CEO, Cummins Inc. “During his career at Cummins, Jeff has demonstrated excellence in leading critical strategy projects while building trust and developing strong teams around him. It is an exciting and pivotal moment in our history given the technology and industry transitions that are taking place, and Jeff will help us continue to grow and be successful.”

Wiltrout joined Cummins in 2009 and prior to his current interim role, he served as the executive director of Corporate Development where he was responsible for leading the Corporate Development function. In that position, he worked with business segment leaders to evaluate potential opportunities, lead deal negotiations and execute transactions through a variety of structures including acquisitions, joint ventures, minority equity investments and licensing.

Wiltrout held several other roles at Cummins including Power Systems strategy director, Corporate Strategy director, product planning leader in Cummins Generator Technologies (CGT), manager in Corporate Strategy, and Business Development manager in Cummins Turbo Technologies (CTT).

Prior to joining Cummins in 2008, Wiltrout was in the banking industry in Indianapolis.