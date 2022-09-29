Cummins-Meritor to expand facility

Cummins-Meritor, a business unit within Cummins’ components segment, has announced a $17 million expansion at its Fletcher, N.C., facilities. The expansion, which will increase electric axle production at the site with upgrades to connectivity and automation technologies, will also add 40 new jobs.

Cummins-Meritor has announced a $17 million expansion at the company’s Fletcher, N.C., facility targeting increased electric axle production. (Photo: Cummins-Meritor)

The facility is Cummins-Meritor’s largest North American manufacturing site, producing Class 8 truck axles and components for customers such as Volvo, Mack, Freightliner, Peterbilt, and Thomas Built Buses.

“Our employees in Fletcher are critical to making Cummins-Meritor the industry leader in commercial vehicle powertrain system solutions,” said Ken Hogan, vice president and general manager for Cummins-Meritor. “This investment expands our footprint and allows us to attract the key talent we need to continue being the top choice of our global customers.”

A performance-based grant of $50,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help with the expansion.

Cummins and Meritor have four other North Carolina locations, including Forest City, Laurinburg, Rocky Mount and Morganton.