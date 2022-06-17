Cummins launches 1 MW twinpack rental generator

Cummins’ C1000D6RE twinpack rental generator will be manufactured at the company’s Fridley, Minn. facility. (Photo: Cummins)

The newly launched Cummins C1000D6RE is a 1 MW twinpack rental generator capable of powering a diverse range of applications throughout North America. Manufactured at the company’s Fridley, Minn. facility, the twinpack generator combines two Cummins 15L, 500 kW generators into a single 40-ft. power unit suitable for large-scale industries including construction jobsites, emergency power, large-scale events, industrial buildings and utilities in remote locations or urban areas.

The C1000D6RE is rated at 1000 kW as per ISO 8528 and is powered by dual Cummins QSX15 Tier 4 Final engines that are packaged complete with aftertreatment to meet Tier 4 Final emissions regulations without a diesel particulate filter. According to Cummins, the generator can be used in parallel with other rental power solutions and is capable of “masterless load demand.” Remote start and stop contact functionality enables the generator set to be switched on and off upon demand without requiring local maintenance support.

Weighing in at 69000 lb. with fuel, the new generator includes a front-end stabilizer and mobile air ride that reduces the impacts of travel in rugged mobile power applications while being transported via its newly designed heavy-duty trailer and hitch. The generator’s container is designed to withstand extreme weather plus incorporates a full sound attenuation package to minimize noise levels. Faster, cleaner oil changes are achievable using the optional Quick Fit oil evacuation system.