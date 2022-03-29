Cummins gas engines for Peterbilt trucks

Peterbilt Motors Co. has announced the availability of the Cummins B6.7N natural gas engine in its new medium-duty Model 536 and Model 537 trucks.

Peterbilt announced its new 536 and 537 medium-duty trucks are available with the new Cummins B6.7N natural gas engine. (Photo: Peterbilt)

Peterbilt said the Model 536 is the perfect truck to showcase the latest B6.7N engine, which offers ratings of 200 to 240 hp and torques of 520 to 560 lb.ft while emitting 50% less NOx than current EPA standards.

Part of Peterbilt’s new medium-duty lineup, the non-CDL Class 6 Model 536 is designed to provide drivers strong performance with a low cab entry height, high visibility, low NVH and room for three people within the 2.1 m wide cab.

In 2007, Peterbilt introduced natural gas engines as an option on the Model 320 and has continued to incorporate natural gas engines into the Peterbilt lineup. Today, three natural gas engine platforms are available in several Peterbilt truck models. Medium-duty trucks can be configured with the new B6.7N or the Cummins L9N, rated 300 to 320 hp with 860 to 1000 lb.ft of torque. Heavy-duty trucks including the Model 520, Model 567 and Model 579 can be outfitted with the Cummins ISX12N engine rated 400 hp with 1450 lb. ft of torque.

“Natural gas engine offerings have been part of the Peterbilt portfolio since the introduction of our first CNG-powered vehicles in 2007,” said, Scott Newhouse, Peterbilt chief engineer. “The introduction of the B6.7N is the latest example of our environmental stewardship and ongoing commitment sustainability, extending our near-zero emissions solutions to more applications.”