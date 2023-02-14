Cummins Filtration’s showcasing OptiAir FX filter

Cummins Filtration will highlight its next-generation radial seal cylindrical air cleaners at ConExpo. Offering extended filter life and low-pressure loss, the new OptiAir FX filters reduce equipment operating costs through fewer filter changes and better fuel economy.

The Fleetguard OptiAir FX filter from Cummins Filtration. (Photo: Cummins)

The OptiAir FX filters accommodate airflows from 110 to 290 cfm and provide a number of service and maintenance advantages to machine users, the company said. The filters are designed to provide convenient access to filter media without having to remove a cover. An integrated latch and handle enable easier handling and servicing and four standard mounting bracket orientations and eight standard cover orientations are available.

Along with the OptiAir FX technology, Cummins Filtration will also show its Fleetguard FIT and NanoForce filter technologies. Designed for high-horsepower engines, the FleetguardFIT filters enable real-time filter monitoring, which can enable change intervals to be significantly extended, the company said.

The Fleetguard NanoForce air filters incorporate nanofiber technology combined with an enhanced pleat design to deliver optimal air filter performance and up to 99.99% filtration efficiency, Cummins Filtration said. With up to five times longer service intervals versus conventional filters, the filter’s robust design also provides reduced average air flow restriction over the service interval resulting in reduced fuel consumption.

The company is also sponsoring a “beat the clock” contest in which booth visitors can compete to for a prize to see how fast they can change a filter.

See Cummins Filtration at ConExpo booth S-85201