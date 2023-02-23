Cummins files for IPO for filtration business

Cummins Inc. has announced that its Filtration business, Atmus Filtration Technologies, has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed underwritten initial public offering (IPO) of newly issued common stock.

Cummins said last fall that the standalone business would be renamed Atmus Filtration Technologies, with Atmus derived from ‘atmosphere’ to signal a clean, sustainable environment.

Atmus Filtration Technologies intends to apply to have its common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ATMU. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have not yet been determined. The IPO is expected to commence after the completion of the SEC review process, subject to market and other conditions.

Steph Disher will continue to lead Atmus Filtration Technologies as CEO alongside an experienced and capable leadership team, Cummins said. Atmus Filtration Technologies, which was founded by Cummins in 1958, is a global supplier of Fleetguard filtration products for on-highway commercial vehicles and off-highway agriculture, construction, mining and power generation vehicles and equipment.