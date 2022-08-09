Cummins, Elevāt collaborate on IoT connected services

Elevāt, a Washington-based supplier of connectivity technology and software services for real-time asset management, has announced a partnership with Cummins Inc. to integrate the Cummins Connected Diagnostics application with the Elevāt Machine Connect IoT platform. The collaboration is intended to enable customers to access diagnostic messages and receive real-time alerts for Cummins engines and Elevāt’s data in a single dashboard.

“This collaboration with Cummins enables Elevāt to serve our customers from a whole machine view of diagnostics rather than having them interface with multiple component manufacturers,” said Adam Livesay, co-founder, Elevāt. “This simplifies troubleshooting, reduces downtime, increases productivity, and optimizes machine availability.”

In phase one, Elevāt has integrated Cummins Connected Diagnostics’ capabilities for Cummins engines, which can be used to improve operating performance, boost asset utilization and uptime, increase efficiency and reduce costs, the company said.

The infographic below demonstrates the end-to-end transmission of data, from the smart component detection all the way through to the actionable insights provided to OEMs and fleet managers.

Cummins Connected Diagnostics wirelessly connects engines to enable continuous monitoring and diagnosis of system faults. Site managers can make more informed decisions on whether to stop machine operation, continue to the end of a shift and determine how long they have before a critical failure is likely. This allows for faster, more efficient repairs and maximized machine uptime, Cummins said.

Elevāt Machine Connect is a next-generation IoT platform designed to provide diagnostic data, monitoring and performance control capabilities for off-highway equipment. The system enables off-road equipment OEMs and fleet managers to collect and analyze data to identify usage trends and field-based problems. Elevāt said Machine Connect is the only IoT platform that communicates seamlessly with all the major component suppliers, giving OEMs the flexibility to apply IoT solutions to their machines.

The infographic demonstrates the end-to-end transmission of data, from the smart component detection all the way through to the actionable insights provided to OEMs and fleet managers through the Cummins-Elevāt collaboration. (Photo: Elevāt)

The partnership between Elevāt and Cummins will enable advanced diagnostics and troubleshooting for major components, controllers and human machine interfaces (HMIs) on mobile equipment to come through a single application.

“Working with companies like Elevāt allows Cummins to meet industrial customers where they are and makes it easier to get advice from Cummins remotely 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Ed Hopkins, Digital Solutions Business leader at Cummins. “For those Cummins-powered OEMs that choose Elevāt as their telematics partner, this collaboration between Cummins and Elevāt will allow customers to receive real time recommendations as to the health of the Cummins engines while using the Elevāt platform to monitor the machines’ maintenance, uptime and utilization.

“Keeping the customers’ eyes on one platform for the entire fleet and all critical systems on each machine is a more efficient use of fleet managers’ time as opposed to having multiple logins with different screens to monitor subsystems of a machine.”