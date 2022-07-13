Cummins elects E&Y veteran to board of directors

Cummins has elected retired E&Y veteran Gary Belske to its board of directors. (Photo: Cummins Inc.)

Cummins Inc. has elected Gary Belske to its board of directors. Belske spent 38 years at Ernst & Young, a a global professional services organization, prior to retiring in December 2016.

In the announcement of Belske’s election, Tom Linebarger, Cummins chairman and CEO noted, “Gary will enhance the strength of our board with his leadership experience, knowledge of a broad range of industries and deep expertise in financial reporting that can augment the rigor and transparency of our financial processes.”

Prior to his retirement, Belske served as Ernst & Young’s deputy managing partner and chief operating officer, where he was responsible for the overall strategy and operations for the Americas, oversaw business in 16 countries with revenue of approximately $15 billion, 50,000 employees and 4,000 partners. He had previously served in other key leadership roles within the organization, as well as worked with several of the firm’s largest global clients.

Belske has served on Ernst & Young’s Americas and U.S. boards for a decade, plus serves on the national board of College for Every Student and on the board of trustees at Rockhurst University. In addition, he has served on the board of WilliamsMarston, an accounting, tax and valuation advisory firm, since his retirement.