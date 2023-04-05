Cummins dives into worksite dewatering

The new QSF4X4 and QSF6X6 dewatering pumps are powered by the Cummins QSF2.8 Tier 4 Final engine. (Photo: KHL staff)

Cummins is getting its feet wet in a new segment of the pump market with the launch of two Cummins-branded dewatering pump models targeted to construction, oil & gas, agricultural, mining, water and wastewater applications. The QSF4X4 and QSF6X6 – displayed for the first time at recent industry trade shows, including ConExpo-Con/Agg – are being offered fully finished for use in their respective operations and powered by the Cummins QSF2.8 Tier 4 Final engine.

The pumps are a project that has been in the works for years, according to Greg Totin, director of industrial sales, Cummins Sales & Service – Western U.S., and the culmination of many hours of customer research.

“We felt we could bring value to the market and worked to identify how best to do that,” he explained. “The pumps are powered by our 2.8 engines, and we worked with a trusted supplier to integrate them into the pumps at their facility in the U.S.”

The QSF4X4 supports flow rates up to 1350 gpm and heads up to 135 ft., while the QSF6X6 is designed for moderate flow rates up to 2600 gpm and heads up to 150 ft. Both are self-priming and re-prime automatically.

Proven power source

The 2.8 L QSF2.8 engine is no stranger to pump applications, having been used for some time in other pump brands used for jobsite dewatering tasks.

“The torque on the QSF2.8 makes it ideal for use in pumps,” Totin said. “Cummins also has a superb service network in North America, and that makes our engines an especially great choice for the construction/pump market.”

The engine has a compact envelope and is available rated 74 hp for industrial applications. A sculptured cast iron block ensures durability with a low weight of 507 lbs.

High-pressure common rail fuel injection, a wastegated turbocharger and full-authority electronic control technology enable the engine to provide peak torque of 221 lb.-ft. with near-zero emissions. A diesel oxidation catalyst is used to meet Tier 4 Final emissions regulations, with no diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) required.

The 2.8 L QSF2.8 engine has a compact envelope and is available rated 74 hp for industrial applications, such as pumps. (Photo: KHL staff)

Designed for the job

It was important that the QSF4X4 and QSF6X6 be able to meet customers’ expectations for performance in demanding jobsite environments. “Product reliability and uptime are very important to them, so we have developed a robust package that is backed by Cummins’ strong support network,” Totin said.

The gear-driven pumps are directly coupled to the engine flywheel and are controlled via a control panel that was also packaged by the pump supplier. “The control panel is pre-programmed with Cummins fault codes for ease of service from remote locations,” Totin said, adding that the pumps are compatible with Cummins’ telematics service to further maximize availability and efficiency and minimize downtime.

The new models feature heavy-duty cast iron construction and are available in open and sound-attenuated packages. Large fuel tanks allow for extended runtimes.

“We know that these pumps may need to go extended time periods without supervision, so they have a large fuel tank (100 gal.) and can go up to 48 hours without refueling,” Totin said. “Another factor that we know is important is rust buildup prevention. There are two 3-in., large, accessible ports to make clean-out easy.”

For ease of transport, the pumps come mounted on a fully towable trailer equipped with a standard reinforced step and safety handle, LED work lights and beacon warning light.

Ready to get to work

The QSF4X4 and QSF6X6 are now available throughout North America. “We plan to carry inventory, so we will typically have pumps available and able to ship quickly,” Totin stated.

The pumps will be supported through the company’s distributor network. Cummins warrants and services all unit components.