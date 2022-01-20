Cummins’ Darlington, UK factory reaches production milestone

Craig Thomas, Ian McMahon and Cummins staff with the 1.5 millionth engine

Engine manufacturer Cummins has announced that its factory in Darlington, UK has manufactured its 1.5 millionth Mid-Range engine. The landmark was reached in January this year.

The site, which produced 66,000 engines in 2021, also manufactures exhaust aftertreatment systems. The facility also includes business, technical and support functions.

Opened in 1965, the Darlington plant initially produced the Small Vee family of V6 and V8 diesel engines. In 1985, after a £13.5 million upgrade, production switched to the Mid-Range engines.

The Mid-Range engines are B and C Series products, the forerunners of the ultra-clean, low emissions products manufactured today.

With power outputs ranging from 75 to 430 hp, the engines are used across a broad range of applications, including truck, bus, construction, agriculture, material handling, military, marine and power generation.

Craig Thomas, Darlington plant manager, said: “Our workforce has been through many challenges over the years, none more than the current COVID pandemic. This milestone is a great achievement and a recognition of all of their efforts to keep engine production running and our customers supported.”

Thomas added that the 1.5 millionth engine was destined for Hyundai Construction Equipment in South Korea. The company has been using Cummins engines for more than 30 years.