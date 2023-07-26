Cummins awarded $347M contract for U.S. Army

By KHL Staff26 July 2023

According to the U.S. Department of Defense report of Contracts For July 21, 2003, Cummins Inc. has been awarded an over $347.4 million firm-fixed contract for the procurement of new commercial, remanufactured and remanufactured conversion 600- and 675-hp V903 Cummins series diesel engines.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 29, 2028. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.

