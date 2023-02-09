Cummins adds dewatering pumps to lineup

Cummins Inc. is making available two new dewatering pumps targeted to construction, oil & gas, agricultural, mining, water and wastewater applications. The QSF4X4 and QSF6X6 will be offered fully finished for use in their respective operations and powered by the Cummins QSF2.8 Tier 4 Final engine.

The QSF4X4 and QSF6X6 are powered by the Cummins QSF2.8 Tier 4 Final engine. (Photo: Cummins)

The QSF4X4 supports flow rates up to 1350 gpm and heads up to 135 ft., while the QSF6X6 is designed for moderate flow rates up to 1430 gpm and heads up to 104 ft. Both are self-priming and re-prime automatically. Constructed from heavy-duty cast iron, they are built on a fully towable trailer for ease of transport.

The 2.8 L QSF2.8 engine powering the pumps is available for industrial applications at 74 hp in a compact envelope size. A high-pressure common rail fuel injection, wastegated turbocharger and full-authority electronic control technology enable the engine to deliver a peak torque of 221 lb.-ft. with near-zero emissions. A sculptured cast-iron block ensures durability with a low weight of 507 lbs.

The new pumps are compatible with the Cummins telematics service to help maximize availability and minimize downtime, the company noted.

Both models are available throughout North America and will be on display at the ARA Show in Orlando, Fla., February 11-15, and at ConExpo in Las Vegas, March 14-18.