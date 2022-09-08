CrossControl to show display and computing platforms at Bauma

The CCpilot V700 with 7-in. display. (Photo: CrossControl)

CrossControl plans to showcase its portfolio of computing solutions at Bauma 2022 in Munich, Oct. 24 to 30, including its Vision Line iMX8 based display computers for ARM-based systems. The company’s stand at the international event will feature a hands-on look at its current display and computing product platform, including live demonstrations highlighting practical examples of standard and advanced features.

Available in sizes from 7 to 12 in., the CrossControl product range can effectively be deployed as a modular display platform for OEMs that build equipment of differing sizes and complexity. For example:

CCpilot V700 – Its 7-in. display makes is sufficient for visualizing instruction, basic process control and data logging on smaller machines.

V1200 – A 12-in. screen and the processing power to render multiple applications makes it suited for larger, more advanced machines with extensive productivity and safety tools, such as process control, multiple cameras, guidance, anti-collision and more.

Extreme Line – Featuring Intel processors with 9 to 14.1 in. optically bonded PCAP touchscreens and Windows or Linux, this series can provide x86 based computing for mobile automation solutions in mining, forestry and heavy construction applications.

With advanced software capabilities and the latest hardware, CrossControl display computers offer a future-ready platform for machine intelligence, the company added.