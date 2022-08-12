Corrosion-resistant valve for common rail pumps

Global fuel and air management systems supplier Stanadyne has developed a new Inlet Metering Valve (IMV) for diesel common rail pumps to address applications where corrosion and dirty fuel can significantly reduce the life of the valve and the pump. The IMV’s design uses high-quality corrosion-resistant components and proprietary features to prevent large debris from entering the valve, aiming for exceptional robustness against corrosion and debris and long life and durability in harsh environmental conditions.

Stanadyne has developed a new Inlet Metering Valve (IMV) for diesel common rail pumps. (Photo: Stanadyne)

“In the fuel system industry, our global customer warranty analysis shows that about 5% or more of global diesel common rail pump failures are caused by malfunctioning IMVs,” said Stanadyne Chief Technology Officer Dr. Brad Stroia. “The malfunctions are often attributed to corrosion in the valves.”

The IMV plays the main role of controlling the output of a diesel common rail pump in response to engine fueling demands. When the valve fails, the engine can no longer control its fuel pressure and delivery. Depending on the magnitude of the issue, the malfunction can cause engine efficiency losses or potentially lead to fuel pump and fuel injection system damage.

Stanadyne said its valve design allows for quick customization of both mechanical and electrical interfaces, is cost-competitive and offers a robust direct replacement for both diesel engine service and aftermarket.