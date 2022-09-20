Continental adds on/off-road all-position tires

The General Grabber OA 2 from Continental.

Tire specialist Continental has launched the second-generation General Grabber OA 2 and OA 2 Wide Base (WB) heavy-duty tires for regional on/off-road all-position use in applications such as construction, material transport, cement, utility, emergency vehicles, heavy haul and special loads and mining/quarry. The new tires incorporate a tread compound that the company said improves mileage, chip and chunk resistance and protects the casing to allow for multiple retreads.

“Drivers should expect a reduction of road noise and improved comfort with the new tread design and tread compound,” said Helmut Keller, head of product management, Continental. “Fleets should experience better fuel economy with better rolling resistance.”

The General Grabber OA 2 has a 22/32 and 24/32 in. tread depth and a sidewall profile with curb rib to reduce damage from curbing, cuts and abrasions. Its patented groove incorporates a stone ejection system that helps extends casing life. The casing is constructed with four belts and a closed-shoulder four rib tread design, allowing versatility in all wheel positions. An optional sensor connects to many of Continental’s tire pressure monitoring systems.

According to Continental, drivers should see up to 19% mileage improvement and up to 5% chip and chunk resistance from the General Grabber OA2 compared with its predecessor, the General Grabber OA. The new tire comes in sizes 11R22.5 – H and 11R24.5 – H and 315/80R22.5 – L, 385/65R22.5 – L, 425/65R22.5 – L and 445/65R22.5 – L, and is suited for coal/waste haulers, logging, construction, school buses and other on/off-highway fleets.

The General Grabber OA 2 WB from Continental.

The General Grabber OA 2 WB features 21/32, 23/32 and 24/32 in. tread depths and a multi-service all-position tread pattern to provide enhanced traction. The thick under-tread resists casing penetrations and damage, allowing for multiple retreads and extending tire life. Drivers should see up to 21% mileage improvement with the tire when compared with the previous generation (OA WB), said Continental.

The new wide base tire will come in sizes 385/65R22.5 – L, 425/65R22.5 – L and 445/65R22.5 – L suited for construction, refuse haulers and heavy equipment fleets.

“We still wanted to offer the General Grabber OA 2 in wide base because many of our heavy haul fleets are looking to increase their carrying capacity while being more efficient with their resources,” said Keller. “The 445/65R22.5 WB can carry up to 12,800 lb./130 psi per tire.”

Both tires come with a full warranty that guarantees three retreads or 6 years, whichever comes first.

With the launch of the new tires, Continental said it will be phasing out the first-generation General Grabber OA and OA WB.