Comer completes Walterscheid acquisition

Comer Industries announced that on December 1, 2021 the acquisition of 100% of Walterscheid Powertrain Group has been completed.

According to Comer Industries, the takeover gives birth to a globally rooted group, one of the world leaders in mechanical components in the agriculture sector. The two groups share not only an acknowledged world leadership in their sector, but also similar business philosophies and values, such as a deep attention to people, customers, employees, stakeholders and issues related to economic and environmental sustainability.

The companies reported that the integrated group, combining the production capacity of Comer Industries and Walterscheid Powertrain Group, will represent a worldwide reference point in the field of agricultural and industrial sector present in more than 75 countries.

In order to communicate the merger, Comer Industries has graphically aligned both logos with a restyling that aims at accentuating the aspects that Comer Industries and Walterscheid Powertrain Group have in common, while maintaining the identity of both companies.