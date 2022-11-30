Combining to make Versatile tractors more versatile

A graphic showing the end-to-end transmission of data from the smart fault detection all the way through to the actionable insights provided to Versatile dealers, owners and fleet managers via the Versatile CBX portal, a customized Elevāt portal environment. (Photo: Elevāt)

On the heels of the recently announced collaboration between Elevāt and Cummins that resulted in the integration of Cummins’ Connected Diagnostics application with the Elevāt Machine Connect IoT platform, the companies have announced a further expansion of their collaboration that includes STW Technic and Versatile, a division of Canada’s Buhler Industries.

The collaboration will enable Versatile to deliver sophisticated diagnostics, remote management and support for its tractor line, beginning with Model Year 2022 machines.

“Working hand-in-hand with the teams at Cummins, STW Technic and Versatile has resulted in a customized, combined IoT solution that provides greater insight and control than ever before,” said Adam Livesay, co-founder of Elevāt.

“Now, on top of the existing machine management capabilities of the existing Versatile CBX telematics system, Versatile tractor owners and fleet operators can easily access Cummins engine diagnostic messages, receive real time alerts, and immediate resolution advice in a single dashboard. This makes troubleshooting and repairs faster leading to increased value from every deployed Versatile tractor.”

With STW Technic gateways installed on the Versatile tractors, engine and machine data is wirelessly transmitted to the customized CBX Versatile platform enabling uninterrupted monitoring of the machines. System faults can be diagnosed and resolution recommendations that can be implemented either remotely or on site are delivered instantaneously.

Elevāt Machine Connect, which was honored as the Digital Technology of the Year at the 2022 Diesel Progress Summit, also streamlines collection and analysis of Versatile’s off-road equipment data, making it easy to review usage trends and providing operational insight, remote diagnostics and updates, and intelligent asset management.

“Having worked with Elevāt and STW Technic to develop the CBX system for our dealer network and our customers, adding in Cummins Connected Diagnostics was a no-brainer,” said Erron Leafloor, Advanced Engineering manager at Versatile. “We already had robust machine connectivity software from Elevāt and gateways from STW Technic aboard our tractors.

“With the customized portal Elevāt provides giving our customers a single application that now rolls in engine diagnostics directly from Cummins, we knew this would deliver on our core value of providing easy to maintain, reliable tractors for our customers. They are already experiencing the benefits of the combined solution.”

“With Cummins Connected Diagnostics functionality, we are providing Versatile tractor dealers and customers with enhanced operating performance, superior asset uptime and utilization, greater efficiency, and overall lower costs,” said Ed Hopkins, Digital Solutions business leader at Cummins. “Now fleet managers can oversee their assets efficiently through a single platform that makes it easy to monitor all critical systems for each machine.”

“The synergies that exist within this collaboration have resulted in an advanced asset and data management platform that couldn’t have been achieved without the contributions of each of our organizations,” said Carson Spencer, president, STW Technic. “Together, Cummins, Elevāt, STW Technic, and Versatile are opening the door for valuable insights that lead to asset optimization.”