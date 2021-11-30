CNH Industrial completes acquisition of Raven Industries

OMNiPower - Raven’s autonomous platform controlled from a tablet

CNH Industrial has completed the acquisition of Raven Industries, a US-based specialist in precision agriculture technology.

The acquisition is described as building on a long-time partnership and an important step in CNH Industrial’s digital transformation.

“Raven is a true pioneer in the precision agriculture space and their technology is a perfect strategic fit that will differentiate us from our peers and significantly improve our competitive position,” said Scott Wine, CEO, CNH Industrial.

“This acquisition will add strong innovation capabilities to accelerate our precision and digital strategy. I would like to commend both the Raven and CNH Industrial teams who are collaborating closely on a seamless transition to make this truly transformative deal progress smoothly.”

With headquarters in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Raven is active in the precision agriculture, high-performance specialty films and aerospace and defense solutions sectors.

Raven Industries took part in the recent Diesel Progress webinar, Agriculture: Emerging Technology and Trends. Click here to access the webinar video.