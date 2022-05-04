Clinkingbeard new sales manager at W.W. Williams

The W.W. Williams Co., the Ohio-headquartered national distribution, service and repair company, recently promoted Michael Clinkingbeard to general sales manager of the company’s Southwest division.

Michael Clinkingbeard

Clinkingbeard started his career with W.W. Williams in 1983, starting an apprentice engine rebuilding program mechanic and later becoming a road service technician for the mining industry across Arizona and Nevada. He moved to Allison Transmission sales and eventually became a territory sales representative for engines, parts and service.

In 2021, he became the service manager for the company’s Phoenix branch and is now responsible for sales across the entire Southwest region.

“Mike is a two-time winner of our Ring of Excellence program that recognizes excellence in leadership, customer service, technical skill, and outstanding performance,” Divisional General Manager David Ruff said. “These achievements show his diverse skills and career experience and his 31 years of dedication to Williams, our customers, and our industry speaks volumes.”

Founded in 1912, W.W. Williams supplies service and repair of vehicles, engines and powertrain products, as well as power generation systems, warehousing and logistics.