Class 8 natural gas truck retail sales produce mixed Q4 2022 results

Sales of Class 8 natural gas vehicles ended 2022 with mixed results. (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

According to the latest “Alternative Fuels Quarterly” published by ACT Research, which publishes data, analysis and trends regarding the truck, trailer and bus industries, the sales of natural gas-powered vehicles offered both positive and negative signs during the September-to-November period at the end of 2022. Although September’s figures were up 29% from the previous year, both October and November sales were behind 2021 by 9%.

Steve Tam, ACT Research vice president, said the Fall 2022 results were more volatile when looking at the month-over-month (m/m) numbers: September gained 12% over August, but October then decreased by 39% before November surged by 45%.

Overall, though natural gas vehicle sales totaled 3,719 Class 8 units in 2021 (a 10% increase from 2020), OEMs only sold 3,497 units in the first 11 months of 2022, according to the report.

In addition, Tam said that since mid-September 2022, the US total of public compressed natural gas (CNG) stations contracted by 71 while liquid natural gas (LNG) station count decreased by three.

“Given the existing station count’s downward trajectory, it isn’t a surprise that planned CNG stations are also contracting,” Tam said. “That said, number of stations is one measure. What we don’t know is the increase or decrease in the amount of fuel being pumped at each station.”