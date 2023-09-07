Claas adds two new tractor series

The Xerion 12 Series has the power to pull even the largest seeders, tillage equipment and more. (Photo: Claas)

The newest models in the Claas tractor lineup are the Xerion 12 Series and the Arion 600 Series, both of which have been designed to offer more capacity and operational comfort in their product ranges. The 4x4 Xerion boasts added power, durability, efficiency and comfort, said Claas, while the Arion is suited for those who require a sturdy, efficient tractor capable of handling challenging tasks.

The Xerion tractor lineup was first introduced in North America nearly a decade ago, with a fixed-frame design, CVT transmission and quiet, comfortable cab. The all-new Xerion 12 Series is inspired by the original 5000/4000 models, but everything about it is bigger, Claas said, making it built to tackle even the largest air seeders, tillage equipment and grain carts.

Power for the Xerion 12.590 is derived from a 15.6 L Mercedes-Benz six-cylinder diesel engine with rated output of 578 hp and max output of 585 hp at 1,600 rpm, and a max torque rating of 2,850 Nm at 1,300 rpm. The Xerion 12.650 has a 612-hp rated output and max output of 653 hp at 1,600 rpm, and develops max torque of 3,100 Nm at 1,300 rpm. Up to three hydraulic pumps and eight spool valves deliver a maximum of 140 gpm hydraulic flow.

Max lift capacity for the three-point hitch is 29,920 lbs. (Photo: Claas)

The series comes standard with a purpose-built, four-range CMATIC Eccom 5.5 continuously variable transmission (CVT), which Claas asserts is the only one available in this horsepower range. The hydrostatic-mechanical, split-power transmission enables permanent four-wheel drive and max speeds up to 31.1 mph. A new, heavy-duty axle system with differential locks has replaced the earlier series to handle higher horsepower and heavier loads. Max lift capacity for the three-point hitch is 29,920 lbs.

The tractors come equipped with 36- or 30-in. Terra Trac units on all four corners to help reduce ground pressure, prevent compaction, lessen vibration and increase traction. If wheels are preferred, 800/70 R42 duals are available with a footprint of up to 42 in.

The cab on the Xerion 12 Series includes four-point suspension and a sound-dampening design for added comfort. It also has 20% additional legroom over previous models. In-cab features include a 12-in. CEBIS touchscreen display, heated, ventilated, high-backrest seat, automatic climate control, infotainment system and more.

The Axion 600 series offers improved fuel economy to enable multipurpose operation.

Multipurpose models

The Arion 660, 650 and 630 multipurpose tractors are powered by a DPS six-cylinder engine with variable geometry turbocharger and power ranges from 165 to 205 hp at 2,000 rpm, depending on configuration. Like the Xerion, the tractors come equipped with a CMATIC CVT. Also featured is a four-wheel-drive front axle and a rear axle with electro-hydraulically actuated, automatic differential lock.

The Axion 600 series offers improved fuel economy for mowing, tedding, raking, baling, loading, filling, tilling, cleaning, spreading, hauling, feeding and other applications. The tractors have a maximum transport speed of 31 mph and a lift capacity of 17,600 lbs.

Additional features include four-point suspension for a smoother ride, along with a front PTO and three-point hitch. When used in conjunction with the Claas FL150 hydraulic self-leveling loader, the Arion 600 Series can lift 7,546 lbs. of material up to 15 ft. high.

The available spacious, ergonomically designed cab with four-point suspension offers enhanced operator comfort and visibility. Its 12-in. CEBIS touchscreen display puts essential controls at the operator’s fingertips. Automatic climate control is an available option.

Also introduced at Farm Progress was a new option for the Axion 900 TT lineup, which was first released last year. The Axion 900 TT (Terra Trac option) is now available on 18-in. belts on 88- and 120-in. centers, in addition to the previous track widths of 25, 29 and 35 in. The Axion 960TT and 930TT models, which are equipped with a four-mode, continuously variable CMATIC transmission, offer 445 and 355 hp, respectively.