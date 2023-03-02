Choi joins ClearFlame Engine Technologies

By Mike Brezonick02 March 2023

Cathy Choi, Ph.D., has been named vice president of Engineering and chief sustainability officer at ClearFlame Engine Technologies.

Choi brings three decades of energy and transportation technology experience to ClearFlame’s innovation team. She has managed international research and development and product improvement teams at Caterpillar and, more recently, Cummins. Prior accomplishments include developing a global business and technology strategy to meet net-zero greenhouse gas goals by 2050 and successfully launching more than 100 low-emissions engines and their applications generating $30 billion in business.

“We are delighted to welcome a leader of Cathy’s caliber, who can lead us through new product introductions for our low-GHG technology that exceed customer and market expectations,” said BJ Johnson, ClearFlame CEO and co-founder. “She will ensure the successful launch of our world-class technologies that decarbonize heavy-duty engines, while helping us meet business goals. As chief sustainability officer, she will also deepen relationships with partners that share our mission to meet environmental sustainability objectives in the near term.”

ClearFlame, headquartered in Geneva, Ill., has created patented technology to power heavy-duty diesel engines with renewable fuels such as ethanol, while maintaining the diesel cycle.

