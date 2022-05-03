Changes to Volvo Penta executive management group

Volvo Penta announced changes to its Executive Management Group which will take effect later this year.

Lennart Börjesson

As of Sept. 1, Lennart Börjesson will take up the position of senior vice president Planning, Purchasing & Product and Solution Development. He will replace Peter Granqvist who will lead Volvo Group’s electromobility technology developments as senior vice president Volvo Group Electromobility Technology.

“Since this role is instrumental for Volvo Penta’s transition, I am very happy to welcome Lennart Börjesson to our team,” said Heléne Mellquist, president of Volvo Penta. “He will help us secure speed and execution which is extremely important going forward. I see Lennart ’s long, wide, and deep experience as a great contribution to the entire Volvo Penta organization.

Börjesson has held a series of leading positions since he joined the Volvo Group in 1985. He currently holds the position of senior vice president Vehicle Engineering at Volvo Group Trucks Technology.

“I also want to take this opportunity to thank Peter Granqvist for his outstanding work with both successfully managing the past years of significant operational challenges and laying the foundation for Volvo Penta’s transition into net-zero value chain emissions,” said Mellquist. “We now have a clear path on which we will continue. I’m of course very happy for Peter and I’m really glad that we get to keep him within the Volvo Group.”