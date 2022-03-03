Changes for Briggs & Stratton in EMEA region

Briggs & Stratton has announced changes in its EMEA team intended to allow the company to more actively promote and progress its electrification and rental business in the region.

Pia Weimer (left) and Paul Bramhall have assumed new postions within Briggs & Stratton’s EMEA region.

Paul Bramhall, previously director Marketing – EMEA, has been named director – Electrification & Rental - EMEA. Pia Weimer will succeed Bramhall as director Marketing – EMEA.

In his new position, Bramhall will lead the Business Development Team in growing Briggs’ commercial electrification and rental businesses. In the newly created role, he will develop a strategy and support initiative for client management and acquisition in the EMEA region, while providing direction to Johannes Böhlau and Ladislav Poledna, the Business Development managers for Electrification & Rental.

Bramhall has been with Briggs & Stratton for more than 20 years, fulfilling various positions in the UK and Switzerland, most recently as director Engine categories – Europe and director Marketing – EMEA. He is based in Freienbach, Switzerland.

Weimer joined Briggs & Stratton a year ago as senior manager Retail Europe and will continue to lead the retail team. She brings more than 15 years of marketing and sales experience to her new role and has worked in various leadership roles across multiple industries. Before joining Briggs & Stratton, Weimer was responsible for trade marketing for Handtools, Storage and Laser, for Stanley Black & Decker’s Stanley, DeWalt and Facom. She is based in Germany.

Bramhall and Weimer report to Florian Mayer, senior director Sales & Marketing, Engines & Power EMEA.