Central Power new FPT Industrial distributor

FPT Industrial announced today a new strategic partnership that named Central Power Systems & Services, a top manufacturer of power generation solutions and a leading distributor of diesel engines, to represent FPT Industrial in Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa and Oklahoma.

Central Power Systems & Services has been named the FPT Industrial distributor for a five-state region in the U.S.

“FPT Industrial is excited to welcome Central Power Systems & Services to our industrial distribution network in North America,” said Braden Cammauf, head of Commercial Operations for FPT Industrial North America. “Central Power Systems & Services brings over 65 years of experience in the diesel engine industry. Their leadership team and employees demonstrate a commitment to quality products and customer service that stands out amongst the competition. We are looking forward to growing our business and powering the Central region together.”

From its headquarters in Liberty, Missouri, with 16 locations throughout the Central region, FPT Industrial said Central Power Systems & Services and its 350-plus employees offer cutting edge solutions designed to meet customer’s unique needs with first-class customer support.

“Central Power is very excited to partner with FPT Industrial,” said Erin Miller, Marketing manager at Central Power Systems & Services. “We have already had success with the FPT Industrial line, and we aspire to make this one of our most successful engine lines! Big things are coming!”