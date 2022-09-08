Caterpillar unveils new power module

With ratings of 1825 kW prime and 2000 kW standby, Caterpillar’s new Cat XQ2280 Power Module is targeted toward a range of applications, including data centers, healthcare facilities, utilities, mining and quarry sites and rental. (Photo: Caterpillar)

Caterpillar Inc. has announced the introduction of the Cat XQ2280 power module, what the company called the industry’s first single-engine mobile power solution above 560 kW that complies with U.S. EPA Tier 4 final emission standards.

Now available for 60 Hz applications from Cat dealers throughout North America, the Cat XQ2280 power module provides up to 2 MW of standby power or 1825 kW of prime power. Its essential components, most of which are sourced in-house, are packaged in a weather-resistant 48 ft. container that streamlines transport and deployment while offering exceptional sound attenuation, the company said.

The Cat XQ2280 is targeted toward data centers, healthcare facilities, municipal infrastructure, wastewater treatment plants and other utilities, mining and quarry sites, and other large-scale applications. It also has a number of features that the company said will make it attractive to the rental market.

“As the need grows for temporary power solutions that can support operations at an enterprise scale, the Cat XQ2280 offers superior prime and standby power performance in a complete, easy-to-operate package that meets North America’s most stringent emission standards.” said Tom Caldwell, global general manager for electric power rental solutions at Caterpillar.

The unit is driven by a Cat 3516C diesel, a 78.18 L turbocharged/aftercooled V16 diesel engine that incorporates a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) aftertreatment to meet Tier 4 final emissions standards. The engine also be operated on up to 100% hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), which can reduce the carbon footprint of the engine and the environmental footprint of users, Cat said. Engine governing is through a Cat ADEM A4 engine controller.

The engine drives a Cat SR5 three-phase brushless, permanent magnet excited alternator with integrated voltage regulation (IVR) that delivers its prime and standby output at 480/227 V. Electrical distribution is through an externally accessible, vibration isolated and UL Listed, 100 kAIC breaker with advanced protections and power metering.

The gen-set utilizes Cat’s EMCP 4.4 digital control panel, which provides all generator set controls and system indicators in a color touchscreen interface that includes programmable logic controller (PLC) functionality designed to improve reliability and flexibility for accommodating changes in processes or application requirements. The touch-screen HMI is externally accessible to provide a safer and more convenient way to monitor operating status and perform common tasks without entering the unit.

The container also houses a horizontal, isolation-mounted radiator with vertical air discharge; a 120V/50 amp battery charger; a 60 amp charging alternator; a solar battery maintainer; dual 24 V engine starting motors; and full flow engine oil filters and water-cooled oil cooler.

The container also incorporates a UL listed 1050 gal. (3975 L) double-wall fuel tank that provides a 10-hour runtime at 75% of the prime power rating. Fuel cleanliness is maintained through three primary fuel filters with an integral water separator. A transfer pump allows for fueling and offloading, with external connections for refueling and fuel tank overflow. Diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) fill ports are positioned on the same side of the module as the fuel ports for single-side access. The XQ2280 is also remote fuel- and DEF tank-capable for utility applications and continuous operations, the company said.

The XQ2280 power module is equipped with Cat Connect technology that allows remote tracking and management of gen-set functions and status, including fuel level, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) level, battery voltage and run status.

The unit’s ISO container is sound attenuated, with sound attenuated air intake louvers and five lockable personnel doors with panic release. Sound levels are reduced to 81 dB(A) at 7 meters per SAEJ1074, when measured at 75% prime load and 75% fan speed.

All Caterpillar mobile generator sets are fully factory tested and are sold and supported through the worldwide Cat dealer network.